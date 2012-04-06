FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's China Development to buy brokerage for $1.85 billion
April 6, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 6 years ago

Taiwan's China Development to buy brokerage for $1.85 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China Development Financial Holding (2883.TW) will buy up to 100 percent of KGI Securities 6008.TWO in a cash and stock deal worth T$54.6 billion ($1.85 billion), as it shifts to investment banking business.

China Development, a leader in Taiwan’s venture capital business, will buy a 50.1 percent to 100 percent stake of KGI, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

Investors of KGI will get T$5.5 in cash and 1.2 shares of China Development for every KGI share they own, it said.

The deal, subject to regulatory approval, would help China Development gain the No.1 spot in the underwriting market, a local newspaper reported.

On Thursday, shares of China Development ended at T$8.35 and KGI at T$11.40.

Reporting by Faith Hung

