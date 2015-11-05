FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan ruling party chief: ties with China likely worse if opposition returns to power
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 5, 2015 / 7:43 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan ruling party chief: ties with China likely worse if opposition returns to power

Eric Chu, chairman and presidential candidate of Taiwan's ruling Nationalists, known as the Kuomintang (KMT) in Chinese, gestures while answering a question during a news conference at the party headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s ruling party presidential candidate warned on Thursday that the island’s ties with China will likely deteriorate if the opposition party returns to power next year.

Eric Chu, who is also the chairman of the Nationalists, known as the Kuomintang (KMT) in Chinese, was speaking at a press conference ahead of talks on Saturday in Singapore between the leaders of Taiwan and China.

It will be the first such meeting between the two political rivals since the Chinese civil war ended in 1949 and comes weeks ahead of elections on the island.

Chu and his Nationalists are trailing in opinion polls ahead of a January vote for a new president and legislature. The presidential frontrunner leads the independence-leaning opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which China loathes.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.