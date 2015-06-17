FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Embattled Taiwan ruling party closes in on presidential candidate
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 17, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Embattled Taiwan ruling party closes in on presidential candidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s deputy parliamentary speaker Hung Hsiu-chu on Wednesday moved a step closer to securing the ruling Kuomintang’s (KMT) nomination for next year’s presidential election after her bid won the approval of top party officials.

The central standing committee of the KMT, or Nationalists, gave Hung the all clear to represent the party after recent polls showed a big jump in her ratings. Her candidacy will be put to an all-member meeting in July for final approval.

The Nationalists had not been able to nail down a candidate for months as the opposition Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate Tsai Ing-wen raced to a big lead in opinion polls.

Hung’s candidacy will likely be well received by leaders in Beijing, who see the DPP as an unstable factor in Taiwan-China ties.

A Hung-Tsai contest would give Taiwan its first woman president.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.