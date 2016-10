Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks after being decorated with the Mariscal Francisco Lopez medal, the country's highest honor, during a ceremony in the Lopez Presidential Palace in Asuncion, Paraguay June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

TAIPEI Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Monday on China to engage in talks with Taiwan, pledging to maintain peace with the island's giant neighbor.

"The two sides should sit down and talk as soon as possible. As long as they are conducive to the peaceful development of the two sides of the (Taiwan) Strait and to the well-being of the people on both sides of the Strait, anything can be discussed," Tsai said in a National Day speech.

