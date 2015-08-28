Devil to pay: Taiwan to launch softer than soft porn-star metro cards

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan will roll out “angel” and “devil” metro cards featuring a Japanese porn star next week, despite a public outcry and a previous decision to scrap the project.

Japanese adult film actress Yui Hatano will appear on a limited-edition charity series of Taiwan EasyCards, which users swipe to enter metro stations and buy goods at convenience stores.

“We will issue the ‘devil’ edition Yui Hatano cards beginning September 1 as originally planned,” EasyCard Corp said in a statement, referring to the sexier of the two cards. The softer “angel” cards will be released after a change in theme after hearing “input from various parties”, it said.

“We expect to launch the ‘angel’ edition cards in mid-September, following a redesign.”

EasyCard had previously announced it would halt the roll-out following an angry public reaction. Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je said in a statement he didn’t know what motivated recently appointed EasyCard chairman Tai Chi-chuan to “make that kind of business judgment”.

Online images of the “angel” card shows Yui smiling, dressed in white. The “devil” version shows her dressed in black and shooting a sultry gaze at the camera. Pornography is conspicuous by its absence.

Taiwan is one of Asia’s most liberal societies, though conservative attitudes persist among the older generation and in religious communities.

Hatano, 27, was recently ranked the No.9 porn star in Asia, according to erotic video website Xvideos.com.