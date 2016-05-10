Thirsty work! Taiwan snap up presidential beer bottles

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A batch of commemorative beer bottles to mark incoming Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen’s inauguration were snapped up within two hours of going on sale on Monday, media reported.

The label designs by Taipei-based Aaron Nieh Workshop show the faces of Tsai and her future vice president, Chen Chien-jen, made up from colored squares reminiscent of eight-bit video games popular in the 1980s.

With only 720,000 bottles released on Monday, customers were quick to fill their shopping baskets.

“I think the packaging is very creative and stylish,” shopper Lin Wan-lin, 31, told Reuters.

“I also think it’s quite commemorative. Because today I have plans to eat together with friends, I want to bring it back home so we can have some fun.”

Media said the Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp planned to release a second batch of the bottles on May 16.

Along with the beer bottles, Taiwan’s Chunghua Post will release a set of commemorative stamps on the day of Tsai’s inauguration on May 20.