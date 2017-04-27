FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's defense ministry says resolutely opposed to any country selling arms to Taiwan
April 27, 2017 / 8:12 AM / 4 months ago

China's defense ministry says resolutely opposed to any country selling arms to Taiwan

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen reacts during an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan April 27, 2017.Tyrone Siu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday it was resolutely opposed to any country selling arms to Taiwan.

Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun made the comment at a monthly news briefing in Beijing when asked on the possible sale of F-35 fighter jets from the United States to Taiwan.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said earlier on Thursday that Taiwan may need to buy the F-35s, the most advanced stealth jet the United States has.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Bill Tarrant

