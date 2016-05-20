FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's new president says Taiwan will play a responsible role in keeping peace with China
May 20, 2016

Taiwan's new president says Taiwan will play a responsible role in keeping peace with China

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen addresses during an inauguration ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - New President Tsai Ing-wen said after her inauguration on Friday that Taiwan would play a responsible role in maintaining peace and stability with its neighbor China and would be a “staunch guardian of peace”.

“Cross-Strait relations have become an integral part of building regional peace and collective security,” Tsai said.

“We will work to maintain peace and stability in cross-Strait relations,” she said in a speech to thousands of people outside the presidential office

Reporting by J.R. Wu and Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait

