U.S. says it looks forward to working with new Taiwan government

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The United States looks forward to working with the new government in Taiwan, Washington’s diplomatic representative on the island said after the inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday.

“The United States congratulates President Tsai Ing-wen on her inauguration as Taiwan’s fourth democratically elected president,” the American Institute in Taiwan said. The institute represents U.S. interests in Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

“We look forward to working with the new administration, as well as with all of Taiwan’s political parties and civil society groups, to further strengthen the ties between the people of the United States and Taiwan,” it said in a statement.