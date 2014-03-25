FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan protesters agree to meet president over trade deal
March 25, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan protesters agree to meet president over trade deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The leaders of student protesters who have occupied Taiwan’s parliament building in the past week have accepted Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou’s offer to meet to resolve an impasse about a controversial trade pact with mainland China.

The students announced their decision on Tuesday at Taiwan’s parliament building, where hundreds of demonstrators have gathered inside and outside the building to challenge the trade agreement.

Ma had offered to meet the student leaders earlier on Tuesday, saying he was ready to talk without setting any preconditions.

Reporting by Michael Gold; Writing by Koh Gui Qing

