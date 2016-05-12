Strong quake strikes northeast Taiwan, shakes buildings in capital

TAIPEI (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook northeast Taiwan on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with tremors felt in the capital, Taipei.

The quake was centered 14 km (nine miles) northeast of the coastal town of Su-ao, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, collapsed buildings or other damage.

Earthquakes are common in Taiwan. In February, a 6.4 magnitude quake toppled a large apartment complex in southern Taiwan killing more than 100 people.