Taiwan defense minister to step down as part of reshuffle
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#World News
July 29, 2013 / 6:23 AM / in 4 years

Taiwan defense minister to step down as part of reshuffle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Taiwan President and Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Ma Ying-jeou gives a speech during a news conference after winning the re-election for KMT chairman in the party headquarters in Taipei July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s government said on Monday the defense minister will step down amid a public outcry over the death of a soldier, in a bid, according to analysts, by President Ma Ying-jeou to boost his increasingly poor popularity ratings.

The minister, Kao Hua-chu, who has held the post since 2009, has borne the brunt of criticism over the death this year of the soldier, Hung Chung-chiu, after punishment for minor violations of military conduct.

Separately, the island’s top financial regulator Chen Yuh-chang will step down as part of a cabinet reshuffle, a source close to the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Monday. Chen is widely seen as close to Ma.

The government said it will announce further details of the reshuffle at a news conference at 0630 GMT (2.30 a.m. ET)

The reshuffle comes amid already rock-bottom approval ratings for the president, whose economic and China policies have triggered widespread criticism.

Amid Taiwan’s less-than-stellar economic performance and stagnant wage growth, Ma’s ratings have hovered around the 20-percent mark for months.

Ma himself has personally apologized for the Hung incident.

Reporting By Michael Gold; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
