FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan traditionalists hope to spin old toy for new audience
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 9, 2016 / 11:22 AM / a year ago

Taiwan traditionalists hope to spin old toy for new audience

Damon Lin

2 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s ancient folk art of spinning tops is kept alive by a group of enthusiasts who perform intricate tricks with the toys at a temple in Taipei, the capital.

Players of the art, known as ‘Gan Le’ in Taiwan, set the toys spinning by throwing them a short distance while at the same time inducing rotation by unwinding a string curled around the pointed base.

The eight-member Sanxia Pinpoint Spinning Top Team show off their skills every week at the Hsing Lung temple in the capital, landing the rotating toys on small platforms of varying height and popping balloons after running the tops along strings.

“My hope is to promote this Taiwanese folk memory of spinning tops,” Tseng Kuo-hua, who founded the group in 1994, told Reuters.

Traditional forms of entertainment are becoming rare in Taiwan’s big cities, but can still be glimpsed in more remote areas.

The efforts of the team, aged from 50 to 80, drew applause from an intrigued crowd.

“I think that traditional culture is slowly disappearing,” said one spectator, 20-year-old Chang Chiao-han. “That we still get to see this performance is very special and a lot of fun.”

Writing by Patrick Johnston Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.