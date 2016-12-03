FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan presidential office says Trump, Tsai exchanged views on Taiwan-U.S. relations
#World News
December 3, 2016 / 1:03 AM / 9 months ago

Taiwan presidential office says Trump, Tsai exchanged views on Taiwan-U.S. relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen exchanged views with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, touching on strengthening bilateral interactions and establishing closer cooperation between the two sides, Taiwan's presidential office said in a statement on Saturday.

Tsai took the call with her national security council chief Joseph Wu and Taiwan Foreign Minister David Lee also on the line, the statement said.

The two also shared their views about "promoting domestic economic development and strengthening national defense so that citizens can enjoy better lives and security," the statement said, without detailing if Taiwan's defense needs were raised in the call.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
