8 months ago
China urges U.S. not to allow Taiwan president to stop over
December 30, 2016 / 10:39 AM / 8 months ago

China urges U.S. not to allow Taiwan president to stop over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China called on the United States on Friday not to allow Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to transit there on her way to and from Latin America next month.

China hopes the United States does not send any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence forces", the Foreign Ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Tsai is transiting in the United States on her way to and from visiting Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador in that order. She will leave Taiwan on Jan. 7 and return on Jan. 15.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

