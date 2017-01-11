FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Guatemala president says expects Taiwan to deepen regional ties
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 11, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 7 months ago

Guatemala president says expects Taiwan to deepen regional ties

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (L) and her Guatemalan counterpart Jimmy Morales wave during a photo opportunity at the Presidential Palace in Guatemala City, Guatemala January 11, 2017.Luis Echeverria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala said on Wednesday it expected Taiwan to deepen economic ties with the region, as President Tsai Ing-wen is visiting Central America at a time when China suspects she is seeking formal independence from the mainland.

Tsai landed in Honduras and Nicaragua this week on a trip that will also take in El Salvador. She met with U.S. Republican lawmakers in a Houston stopover last weekend, angering China.

"I'm sure that her administration will strengthen economic ties and cooperation in the region," Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said at a news conference with Tsai.

Beijing was furious when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump broke years of diplomatic tradition by accepting a congratulatory telephone call from Tsai on his surprise election win. Beijing regards the one-China policy as the basis of its relations with the United States.

Tsai said at the news conference that Taiwan was ready and able to contribute to the world, needs a more active role, and thanked Guatemala for its support.

On Tuesday, Nicaragua said it wanted to secure bigger international recognition for Taiwan.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.