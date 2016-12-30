FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Taiwan president's transit based on 'long-standing practice'
#World News
December 30, 2016 / 9:24 AM / 8 months ago

U.S. says Taiwan president's transit based on 'long-standing practice'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's transit through the United States next month during her January visit to allies in Latin American countries is based on common practice, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan said on Friday.

"President Tsai's transit through the United States is based on long-standing U.S. practice and is consistent with the unofficial nature of our relations with Taiwan," Alys Spensley, acting spokeswoman for the American Institute in Taiwan, told Reuters.

"There is no change to the U.S. 'one China' policy," she added.

Tsai is transiting in the United States on her way to and from visiting Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador in that order. She will leave Taiwan on Jan. 7 and return on Jan. 15.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Writing by Ben Blanchard

