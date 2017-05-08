FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Australians win race up Taiwan's tallest skyscraper
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
May 7, 2017 / 8:38 AM / 3 months ago

Australians win race up Taiwan's tallest skyscraper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Taipei 101 building is seen from Elephant Mountain in Taipei April 15, 2011.Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Two Australians won this year's race up Taiwan's tallest skyscraper on Sunday, climbing 2046 steps in the annual "Taipei 101 Run Up".

Some 4,500 runners from 36 countries took part in the race to the 91st floor of the Taipei 101 tower, which is among the tallest buildings in the world.

Australian Mark Bourne won the men's event with a time of 11 minutes, 24 seconds. Australian Suzy Walsham was the fastest woman with a time of 13 minutes, 36 seconds.

Reporting by Reuters Television, editing by Darren Schuettler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.