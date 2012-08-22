FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan on alert as typhoons approach
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 22, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan on alert as typhoons approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan issued a warning for torrential rain and strong winds and put its military on standby as typhoon Tembin headed for the island’s east coast with winds of around 145 km/hour after soaking parts of the Philippines.

Tembin is currently a category 3 typhoon on the international scale up to 5. It is expected to weaken to a category 2 as it crosses Taiwan on Thursday, affecting the whole of the island, before heading for southern China.

A second typhoon, Bolaven, also currently a category 3 storm, is likely to affect Taiwan on the weekend, passing the island’s north coast.

Earlier this month rain from typhoon Saola triggered landslides and flooding that killed five people in Taiwan, shut markets and businesses and forced the evacuation of 1,000 people. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.