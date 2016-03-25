FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Afghan gunmen kidnap two Tajiks: sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 25, 2016 / 3:08 PM / a year ago

Afghan gunmen kidnap two Tajiks: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - Gunmen from Afghanistan have kidnapped two Tajik road workers and wounded another one on Friday in an area adjacent to the border, Tajik government sources told Reuters.

A source in the regional government described the attackers as smugglers and said their victims had been working on a road improvement project in the Shuro-obod district near the border.

A central government source said Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon had ordered the government to take all necessary measures to ensure the release of the kidnapped men.

Tajikistan’s border guard service could not be reached for comments. The impoverished former Soviet republic routinely reports incidents related to drug smugglers crossing the border.

One border guard died in a firefight with a small group of militants this month.

Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.