FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tajikistan appeals for aid after floods that killed seven
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 21, 2015 / 2:29 PM / 2 years ago

Tajikistan appeals for aid after floods that killed seven

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ALMATY (Reuters) - Tajikistan appealed on Tuesday to diplomatic missions and international organizations working in the country for aid to help repair an estimated $100 million of damage caused by recent floods and mudslides.

“The ministry counts on an all-round support of its development partners to help eliminate the consequences of the natural calamities,” the Central Asian country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its site (www.mfa.tj).

Tajikistan, with a mostly Muslim population of 8 million, is the poorest ex-Soviet state.

At least seven people were killed and another five are missing following the floods of the last 10 days, the ministry said. The disasters were triggered by the fast melting of glaciers in the Pamir mountains caused by abnormal heat, which was followed by torrential rains.

One of the worst-hit areas was the far-flung, mountainous Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region in the east, where Tajikistan borders Afghanistan across the rushing Pyandzh river.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.