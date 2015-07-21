Tajikistan appeals for aid after floods that killed seven

ALMATY (Reuters) - Tajikistan appealed on Tuesday to diplomatic missions and international organizations working in the country for aid to help repair an estimated $100 million of damage caused by recent floods and mudslides.

“The ministry counts on an all-round support of its development partners to help eliminate the consequences of the natural calamities,” the Central Asian country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its site (www.mfa.tj).

Tajikistan, with a mostly Muslim population of 8 million, is the poorest ex-Soviet state.

At least seven people were killed and another five are missing following the floods of the last 10 days, the ministry said. The disasters were triggered by the fast melting of glaciers in the Pamir mountains caused by abnormal heat, which was followed by torrential rains.

One of the worst-hit areas was the far-flung, mountainous Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region in the east, where Tajikistan borders Afghanistan across the rushing Pyandzh river.