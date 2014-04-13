FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least six dead and more missing in Tajik mudslide
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 13, 2014 / 10:29 AM / 3 years ago

At least six dead and more missing in Tajik mudslide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - Six children have been killed and at least seven people are missing and presumed dead as a result of a mudslide in south Tajikistan, an emergency ministry spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.

Landslides and spring floods are common in Tajikistan, the poorest country in Central Asia, as over 90 percent of its territory is mountainous.

The mudslide struck on Saturday night in a village around 230 km (150 miles) south of the Tajik capital Dushanbe, near the border with Afghanistan.

“The slide came in the middle of night which is why there are so many victims. We have recovered six bodies so far. They were all children,” spokesman Orif Nozimov said.

Locals are working with emergency services to excavate a house buried in mud, Nozimov said, adding that the death toll could be higher than the 13 estimated so far.

Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.