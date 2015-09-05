Tajik police post attacked, some casualties: agencies

ALMATY (Reuters) - An armed group attacked a police post outside Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe on Saturday, and there were losses among the officers guarding it, Russian news agencies cited a source in the country’s police as saying.

The attack came a day after armed clashes broke out between rebels and police around Dushanbe. Nine police officers and 13 rebels were killed in the fighting in the capital and the nearby city of Vahdat, police said.

The police post near Dushanbe was attacked from the direction of Vahdat, the police source told RIA.

Police said earlier on Saturday they had closed in on sacked Deputy Defence Minister Abdulkhalim Mirzo Nazarzod accused of leading Friday’s gun attacks.