Takata Corp. Chairman and CEO Shigehisa Takada bows as he leaves a news conference after its decision to file for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo, Japan, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp (7312.T) apologized on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.

Executives offered the apology at the firm's last annual shareholder meeting as a listed company.

Takata has filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan and the United States and agreed to be largely acquired for $1.6 billion by the Chinese-owned U.S.-based Key Safety Systems.

