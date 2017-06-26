TOKYO Embattled airbag maker Takata Corp (7312.T) on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan and said it would seek $1.588 billion in financial aid from U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems (KSS).

The KSS deal would help it deal with the fallout from its defective airbag inflators at the center of the global auto industry's biggest ever recall, the two companies said in a joint statement.

The filing at the Tokyo District Court followed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing in the United States.

