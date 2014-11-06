Honda upgrades recall of cars with faulty Takata air bags

The front grill of a Honda truck is shown on car lot in Carlsbad, California November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

DETROIT (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said it will recall an undisclosed number of U.S. cars from model years 2001 to 2006 to replace potentially defective Takata Corp 7312.T air bags.

The action, announced on Thursday night, involves some of the nearly 1,000,000 cars previously included in a June recall, and a portion of the 560,000 cars recalled in April 2013. Honda did not provide an exact total.

Honda said no injuries or fatalities related to the issue have been confirmed.

Honda said U.S. dealers will replace the passenger side air bag inflator, which can rupture and send metal shards into the passenger compartment.

At least four deaths have been linked to the defect.