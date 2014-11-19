Factbox: Takata air bag linked to deaths worldwide

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Wednesday raised the possibility of a sixth fatality linked to Takata Corp air bags, announcing a news conference to introduce the sister of someone who died in an Arizona accident in 2003.

The following are details of the earlier fatal accidents linked to the alleged malfunctioning of Takata air bags.

* Victim: Ashley Parham, 18, in Oklahoma City.

Car: 2001 Honda Accord.

Parham was killed in a minor parking lot accident in 2009 while she was picking up her brother at a high school. Parham suffered a gaping cut to her neck from shrapnel shot from the car’s air bag.

* Victim: Gurjit Rathore, a 33-year-old Virginia mother of three.

Car: 2001 Honda Accord.

Rathore died in 2009 in an accident involving a mail truck. Her family alleged that the air bag exploded in her face, severing arteries in her neck and causing her to bleed to death.

* Victim: Devin Xu, a 47-year-old man from Rosemead, California

Car: 2002 Acura TL sedan

Xu was killed while driving in a parking lot in 2013. The coroner’s report cited “facial trauma due to foreign object inside airbag” as the cause of death.

* Victim: Law Suk Leh, a 43-year-old Malaysian woman in her final week of pregnancy

Car: 2003 Honda City

Law was killed by exploding shrapnel in July of 2014, after hitting another car on the island of Borneo. The post mortem report showed she died from a “severe puncture wound on the neck.”

* Victim: Hien Tran, a 51-year-old Orlando woman.

Car: 2001 Honda Accord

Tran died in October 2014 after her car was in an accident in late September. Shards from the ruptured Takata-made air bag killed her, according to her autopsy report, which cited plastic and metal fragments throughout the car’s driver compartment.