May 9, 2016 / 10:53 PM / in a year

Japan government calls for additional 7 million Takata-related recalls: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Takata Corp is seen with its display as people are reflected in a window at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

(Reuters) - The Japanese government on Monday notified automakers to recall an additional 7 million vehicles with faulty Takata air bags that have been sold in Japan, the Nikkei reported on Monday, citing sources.

If all companies comply with the notice, faulty air bag-related recalls in Japan are expected to reach nearly 20 million vehicles, with the global total touching 120 million vehicles, Nikkei said. (s.nikkei.com/1QWOe01)

Separately, the Nikkei also reported that Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) and Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) plan to compensate customers for costs incurred from fuel efficiency-related issues, with Mitsubishi paying Nissan's portion of the expenses (s.nikkei.com/1SZJYCP)

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

