Takata says it is in talks with KSS on restructuring

TOKYO (Reuters) - Takata Corp is in talks with automotive firms including Key Safety Systems (KSS) on its restructuring but has not reached an agreement, the embattled Japanese air bag maker said in a statement on Thursday.

The comment followed a Nikkei business daily report that Takata is considering a bankruptcy plan under which Chinese-owned car parts maker KSS would inject 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) and help create a new operating company.