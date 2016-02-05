Takata keeps its full-year net profit guidance unchanged

Visitors walk behind a logo of Takata Corp on its display at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp 7312.T kept its full-year earnings guidance unchanged on Friday, but said it had not factored in the most recent recall of millions of vehicles in the United States and elsewhere that could cause its quality-related costs to balloon.

Takata kept its net profit forecast for the year to March 31 at 5 billion yen ($42.81 million), after posting a net profit of 2.52 billion yen for the first three quarters to Dec. 31.

It posted a nine-month loss of 32.48 billion yen a year ago.

The company, despite the ongoing, massive global recall of its air bag inflators, boosted revenue during the most recent three quarters. Its revenue for the period totaled 543.4 billion yen, up 15.7 percent from a year earlier. Operating income for the period rose 37.7 percent to 32.2 billion yen from a year earlier.($1 = 116.7900 yen)