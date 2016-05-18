FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Take-Two Interactive revenue, profit beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 18, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Take-Two Interactive revenue, profit beat estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc’s (TTWO.O) fourth-quarter revenue and profit beat analysts’ estimates, helped by sales of “Grand Theft Auto V” and its sports titles.

Adjusted net income fell to $51.7 million, or 46 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $54.3 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Take-Two’s adjusted net income in the quarter reflected $5.4 million in tax benefits related to video game development costs, the company said.

Excluding items, revenue fell to $342.5 million from $427.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 26 cents per share and revenue of $306 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Take-Two had benefited from the launch of “Evolve” in the same period last year, as well as sales from the company’s 2014 holiday release slate.

Rockstar Games, the studio that developed Grand Theft Auto, is “hard at work” on future projects that will be revealed soon, Take-Two Chief Executive Strauss Zelnick said in a statement.

However, the company forecast first-quarter adjusted revenue of $225 million-$260 million and a surprise loss of 30-40 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 22 cents per share and revenue of $299 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.