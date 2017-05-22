FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Take-Two pushes 'Red Dead' launch to next year, shares sink
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 22, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 3 months ago

Take-Two pushes 'Red Dead' launch to next year, shares sink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rockstar Games, the videogame studio owned by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, said on Monday the launch of its highly-awaited Western action-adventure videogame, "Red Dead Redemption 2", would be pushed to spring next year.

Shares of Take-Two dipped 10.3 percent to $61.96 in trading after the bell. The company is due to report quarterly financial results on Tuesday.

"Some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans," Rockstar Games said in a statement. bit.ly/2qPxX9s

Take-Two last year teased the return of "Red Dead Redemption", setting a fall 2017 launch.

Analysts had expected the sequel to be one of the year's biggest videogame releases.

Rockstar Games is best known for creating the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.