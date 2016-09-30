NXP Semiconductors explores sale to Qualcomm: sources
NXP Semiconductors NV is exploring selling itself to Qualcomm Inc in a deal that could be valued at more than $30 billion, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
AMSTERDAM Takeaway.com, the online food ordering service, said on Friday its shares had been priced at 23 euros each in its initial public offering, giving it a market capitalization of 993 million euros ($1.1 billion).
The Dutch company's IPO will raise 328 million euros from the sale of new and preexisting shares, representing a third of its equity, with 175 million euros coming from new shares.
The company plans to spend the money on paying down debt and funding expansion in Germany, where it competes with Delivery Hero.
($1=0.8916 euros)
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it created a new artificial intelligence unit, as the company pushes deeper into the fast-growing field.
TOKYO Japan's Sharp Corp said it will spend $570 million on its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen business - one of its first major investments since it was taken over by Taiwan's Foxconn although the amount pales in comparison to efforts by South Korean rivals.