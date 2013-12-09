FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Expert panel recommends FDA approve Takeda bowel disease drug
#Health News
December 9, 2013 / 10:55 PM / 4 years ago

Expert panel recommends FDA approve Takeda bowel disease drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Japanese Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is seen at an office building in Glattbrugg near Zurich March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - An advisory panel of medical experts on Monday voted to recommend that U.S. health regulators approve an experimental drug for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease developed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

There were specific safety and efficacy questions for each of the two conditions put before the panel. It ultimately found by wide margins that the benefits outweigh the risks of the biotech drug, vedolizumab, and advised the Food and Drug Administration to approve it for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease in patients who have not been helped by prior therapies.

The FDA typically follows the recommendations of its expert advisory panels but is not obligated to do so.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

