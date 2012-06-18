FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Takeda to stop selling 13 Pfizer drugs in Japan
June 18, 2012

Takeda to stop selling 13 Pfizer drugs in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Japanese Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is seen at an office building in Glattbrugg near Zurich March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

TOKYO (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Japan’s biggest drugmaker, said on Monday it will stop distributing 13 Pfizer Inc drugs it now sells in Japan at the end of this year and Pfizer itself will begin selling them from 2013.

The 13 drugs include antibiotic Minomycin, anticancer agents Torisel and Mylotarg, and depression treatment Amoxan. The list did not include Viagra.

Takeda said it will continue to distribute Prevenar, a pneumococcus vaccine for children, and the haemophilia B drug BeneFIX. It also said it and Pfizer will continue to work together on the arthritis drug Enbrel.

Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
