Takeda shares drop after report on $6 billion jury award over Actos

The logo of Japanese Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is seen at an office building in Glattbrugg near Zurich March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T) were down nearly 6 percent on Tuesday morning after Bloomberg news reported that a U.S. jury ordered it to pay $6 billion in punitive damages in a case claiming it hid cancer risks of its Actos diabetes drug.

Takeda representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Takeda’s shares were down 5.7 percent at midday at 4,545 yen, after falling as far as 4,483, a six-month low.