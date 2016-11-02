FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Fujifilm close to deal to buy Takeda research reagent unit: Nikkei
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 2, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 10 months ago

Fujifilm close to deal to buy Takeda research reagent unit: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man stands in front of the headquarters of Fujifilm Holdings Corp in Tokyo, Japan, June 2, 2016.Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) is in final talks to buy Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's (4502.T) 70 percent stake in Wako Pure Chemical Industries for about 200 billion yen ($1.94 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

A basic agreement is expected to be inked as soon as this month and Fujifilm plans to complete the deal by end of March, the financial daily said.

Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd (4217.T) and U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group also participated in the final round of bidding for the stake in October, the report said.

Fujifilm, Takeda, Hitachi Chemical and Carlyle Group were not immediately available for comment.

Takeda, Japan's largest drugmaker by market value, is looking to sell its holding in Wako Pure Chemicals Industries Ltd to streamline its operations, Reuters reported in July.

Osaka-based Wako Pure makes laboratory chemicals and clinical diagnostic reagents, and reported sales of 75.7 billion yen last year.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.