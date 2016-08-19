FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Toshiba Medical joins bid to by Takeda unit: Nikkei
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 19, 2016 / 1:15 AM / a year ago

Toshiba Medical joins bid to by Takeda unit: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Japanese Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is seen at an office building in Glattbrugg near Zurich March 7, 2012.Arnd Wiegmann

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Medical Systems, a medical equipment company that is being bought by Canon Inc (7751.T), joined a race to buy a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (4502.T), the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

Takeda Pharmaceutical, Japan's largest drugmaker by market value, is trying to sell its 70 percent stake in unlisted Wako Pure Chemicals Industries Ltd to streamline its operations. The first round of bidding closed on Tuesday.

Toshiba Medical has joined Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) and Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) to compete to buy the Osaka-based Wako Pure, the report said. Hitachi placed its bid through its unit Hitachi Chemical Co, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters this week.

Wako Pure, which makes laboratory chemicals and clinical diagnostic reagents, had sales of 75.7 billion yen ($755 million) last year.

Toshiba Medical has been sold to Canon by Toshiba Corp (6502.T), but the transaction has yet to be finalised.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.