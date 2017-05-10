FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical sees 16 percent profit rise on strong drug sales
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 10, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 3 months ago

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical sees 16 percent profit rise on strong drug sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos of Japanese Takeda Pharmaceutical Co are seen at an office building in Glattbrugg near Zurich March 7, 2012.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T) on Wednesday forecast operating profit to grow 16 percent in the current fiscal year on strong sales of drugs like cancer treatment Ninlaro and bowel disease drug Entyvio.

The company's outlook for an operating profit of 180 billion yen ($1.58 billion) in the year to March 31, 2018, was below an average forecast of 197.7 billion yen from 15 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Takeda reported a 19 percent rise in operating profit for the year just ended to 155.87 billion yen.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Randy Fabi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.