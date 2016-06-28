Talend files for U.S. IPO for up to $86.25 million

Talend SA filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to $86.25 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The France-based software company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Goldman Sachs and Co (GS.N), JPMorgan(JPM.N), Barclays (BARC.L), Citigroup (C.N) and William Blair were underwriting the IPO. (1.usa.gov/29djDAf)

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or the expected price.

The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol “TLND”.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.