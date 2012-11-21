Talison shares drop as Rockwood rejects bidding war

(Reuters) - Shares of Talison Lithium Ltd TLH.TO dropped 6 percent on Wednesday after suitor Rockwood Holdings Inc said it was not interested in a bidding war, even as Talison indicated it plans to open talks with a rival bidder.

Rockwood ROC.N, a U.S.-based chemical producer, said late on Tuesday that Australian authorities had approved its C$724 million ($725.71 million) takeover of Perth-based, Toronto-listed Talison.

“With this approval, Rockwood has obtained all regulatory approvals,” Chief Executive Seifi Ghasemi said in a statement. “Rockwood has no intention of engaging in a bidding process for the acquisition of Talison.”

Talison said it would hold talks with Chengdu Tianqi Industry Group Co to determine if the Chinese company’s C$7.15-a-share offer, which values Talison at C$806 million, represents a “superior proposal” to the Rockwood deal.

A “superior proposal” takes into account the monetary value of the offer, the likelihood of conditions being attached to a takeover, and the timing required to complete a deal.

Talison’s board continues to back the Rockwood deal.

The miner’s shares dropped 43 Canadian cents to C$6.69 Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange, falling well below the Tianqi offer price but still above the C$6.50-a-share Rockwood offer.

Talison produces hard rock lithium at its Greenbushes lithium project in Western Australia, primarily for export to China. The company also owns the Salares 7 lithium brine project in northern Chile.

Lazard Ltd is advising Rockwood while Talison is advised by Macquarie Capital in Australia and Canada. Tianqi’s financial adviser is RedBridge Grant Samuel.