FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Talison Lithium calls off agreement with Rockwood
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 12, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Talison Lithium calls off agreement with Rockwood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Talison Lithium Ltd TLH.TO said it will terminate buyout talks with U.S.-based chemical producer Rockwood Holdings Inc ROC.N, a week after the lithium producer backed a sweetened takeover bid from China’s Chengdu Tianqi Industry Group Co.

Rockwood had offered to buy Talison for C$6.50 per share, below Tianqi’s revised offer of C$7.50 each. The Rockwood offer valued Talison at C$724 million, while Tianqi’s offer values the miner at C$847 million.

Talison’s board last week recommended that shareholders accept the Tianqi offer in the absence of a new bid from Rockwood.

Rockwood said in November that it was not interested in a bidding war.

Talison said on Wednesday it will pay Rockwood a C$7 million break fee.

Shares of Perth-based Talison, which is valued by the market at C$812 million, closed at C$7.33 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.