UK police make third arrest over TalkTalk cyber attack

A computer screen shows details of TalkTalk's login page on its web site in London, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British police have made a third arrest in connection with a cyber attack this month on telecoms company TalkTalk (TALK.L) in which the company said bank details of more than 20,000 customers were hacked.

A 20-year-old man from Staffordshire, central England, was being held in custody and his address was being searched, London police said in a statement.

On Thursday a 16-year-old boy was arrested in west London and later released on bail. Earlier in the week, police detained a 15-year-old boy in Northern Ireland who was also released on bail.

Also on Saturday, Vodafone UK (VOD.L) revealed that hackers had accessed the accounts of 1,827 of its customers this week.