UK MPs start inquiry into TalkTalk hack
November 4, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

UK MPs start inquiry into TalkTalk hack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A company logo is seen on a TalkTalk building in London, Britain October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth -

LONDON (Reuters) - British members of parliament will hold an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a cyber attack on telecoms firm TalkTalk, which was initially thought to have put the private details of over 4 million customers at risk.

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee said on Wednesday that they were concerned about how companies store and secure customer information online and wanted to investigate the robustness of measures put in place by telecoms and internet companies.

British police on Tuesday made a fourth arrest in connection with the attack on TalkTalk in October, which the company said had leaked the bank details of more than 20,000 customers, fewer than first thought.

The committee said in a statement it expected to hear evidence later this month.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
