October 23, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

TalkTalk says receives a ransom demand over cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - TalkTalk said it had received a ransom demand from somebody claiming to be behind the cyber attack on the British broadband company on Wednesday, which involved the possible theft of the details of 4 million customers.

“It is hard for me to give you very much detail, but yes, we have been contacted by, I don’t know whether it is an individual or a group, purporting to be the hacker,” Chief Executive Dido Harding told the BBC on Friday.

Noting it was a live criminal investigation, she added: “All I can say is that I had personally received a contact from someone purporting - as I say I don’t know whether they are or are not - to be the hacker looking for money.”

Asked if the company would pay a ransom, a TalkTalk spokeswoman said the matter was in the hands of police.

(This story corrects to add dropped name in second paragraph.)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden

