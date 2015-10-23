FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some TalkTalk customer data on sale on dark web -security expert
October 23, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Some TalkTalk customer data on sale on dark web -security expert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Samples of financial data which appears to come from customers of Britain’s TalkTalk has been spotted for sale in cybercriminal forums on the dark web, a security researcher for U.S. cyber defense firm FireEye said on Friday.

“Our field intelligence operation has found what appears to be a direct dump of various database information from TalkTalk,” Jens Monrad, a Copenhagen-based security researcher with FireEye, told Reuters in an interview.

TalkTalk, a broadband supplier of phone and television services, said it was hit by a “significant and sustained” cyber attack on its website which could involve the theft of private data from all of its more than 4 million customers.

Reporting by Eric Auchard; editing by Jason Neely

