FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK regulator confirms rejection of TalkTalk complaint against BT
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
October 21, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

UK regulator confirms rejection of TalkTalk complaint against BT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The British Telecom logo is seen, in central London November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s telecoms regulator said that there were no grounds for action in relation to a complaint from TalkTalk about BT’s superfast broadband pricing, upholding an earlier provisional decision.

Ofcom rejected TalkTalk’s complaint in June and confirmed on Tuesday that its final decision was that there were no grounds for action.

Smaller broadband provider TalkTalk last year complained that BT, the country’s biggest fixed-line provider, was abusing its dominant position in the way it priced the wholesale offering of its superfast broadband product.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.