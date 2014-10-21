UK regulator confirms rejection of TalkTalk complaint against BT

The British Telecom logo is seen, in central London November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s telecoms regulator said that there were no grounds for action in relation to a complaint from TalkTalk about BT’s superfast broadband pricing, upholding an earlier provisional decision.

Ofcom rejected TalkTalk’s complaint in June and confirmed on Tuesday that its final decision was that there were no grounds for action.

Smaller broadband provider TalkTalk last year complained that BT, the country’s biggest fixed-line provider, was abusing its dominant position in the way it priced the wholesale offering of its superfast broadband product.