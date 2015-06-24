FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
De Mol buys rest of Talpa Germany from Springer
June 24, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

De Mol buys rest of Talpa Germany from Springer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) - Dutch media tycoon John de Mol’s Talpa Media is buying Axel Springer’s (SPRGn.DE) remaining 50.1 percent stake in Talpa Germany, media group Springer said on Wednesday.

Talpa Germany, formerly called Schwartzkopf TV when it was owned by Springer, has German franchises for de Mol formats including the “Voice” competition shows.

A source familiar with the matter said the price was in the low- to mid-double-digit millions of euros.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Christoph Steitz

