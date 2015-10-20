FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talvivaara executive charged with insider trading
October 20, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Talvivaara executive charged with insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - A member of Talvivaara’s executive committee has been charged with misuse of insider information, the Helsinki District Court said on Tuesday, amid mounting legal trouble for the nickel mining company.

The court said charges had been brought against chief corporate development officer Lassi Lammassaari in connection with trades in Talvivaara’s shares in 2011-2012.

Lammassaari, chief executive Pekka Pera and two other Talvivaara executives already stand accused of environmental offences related to the design and operation of the mine in northern Finland, which led to waste water leaks in 2012.

Following environmental problems, production disruptions and a drop in nickel prices, the subsidiary that owns the mining assets last year applied for bankruptcy protection, while the listed parent company has been going through debt restructuring.

In August, the government announced it would take control of the mining assets and restart production.

Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack; editing by Jussi Rosendahl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
