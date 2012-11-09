FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talvivaara still trying to fix leak, to reassess output target
November 9, 2012

Talvivaara still trying to fix leak, to reassess output target

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara said on Friday it was still trying to fix a waste water leak at its mine in Sotkamo, eastern Finland, and that local authorities had not allowed it to restart production.

Talvivaara said it would reassess its fourth-quarter target to increase nickel production from the previous quarter.

The company shut down production at the mine on Sunday after discovering the waste water leak but had hoped to restart production by this weekend.

Reporting by Helsinki Newsrooom

